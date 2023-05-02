Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.