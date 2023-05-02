Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPIX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
Featured Stories
