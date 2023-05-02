Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 18,449 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,714.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
