Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 18,449 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,714.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

