Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Down 3.5 %

Cutera stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cutera by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Cutera by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.