Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Cutera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,370. Cutera has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.