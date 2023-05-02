CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG) Plans GBX 1.88 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 94.20 ($1.18). 85,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,229. CVC Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 85.96 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.54 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.01 million and a PE ratio of -761.54.

