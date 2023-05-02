CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 60,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 2,531,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

