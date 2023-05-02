CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $94.00. The stock traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 3015097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

