Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 282,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

