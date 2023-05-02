Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Susan Forrester Acquires 13,200 Shares

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Susan Forrester acquired 13,200 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.58 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,016.40 ($66,236.03).

Data#3 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Data#3 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Data#3’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.30%.

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

