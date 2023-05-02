Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.