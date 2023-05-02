Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of DAWN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
