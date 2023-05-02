Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

