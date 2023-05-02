DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBSDY opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.87.
DBS Group Company Profile
