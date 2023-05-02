DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBSDY opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.87.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

