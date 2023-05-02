Decentralized Social Price Tops $13.02 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $13.02 or 0.00045612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $137.13 million and approximately $595,138.17 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

