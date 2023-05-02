DeepOnion Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $983,283.25 and $1,230.37 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,915,715 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

