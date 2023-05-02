Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $45.01. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 1,521,515 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

