Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.20

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 45315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deluxe by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Deluxe by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.