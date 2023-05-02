Dennis R. Woods Buys 2,500 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 866,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,948.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 50,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.79%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

