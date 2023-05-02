Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $17.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TROX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Tronox stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 322,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,080. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

