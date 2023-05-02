Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.78

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 9696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$311.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.37.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.60 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4515829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.