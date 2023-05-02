Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DISV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 107,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.