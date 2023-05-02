Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.90 and last traded at $110.60. Approximately 137,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 457,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.16.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $533.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
