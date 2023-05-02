Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 147,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

