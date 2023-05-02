Doliver Advisors LP Has $4.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $413.82. 406,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,744. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

