Doliver Advisors LP Has $452,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,592. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

