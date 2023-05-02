Doliver Advisors LP Invests $816,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,056. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.