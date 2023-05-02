Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,043 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,197,820. The company has a market cap of $702.86 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.