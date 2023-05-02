Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,065 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

SMG stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.