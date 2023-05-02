Doliver Advisors LP Sells 275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.67. 1,805,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.