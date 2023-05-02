Doliver Advisors LP Sells 65 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $32.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.17. 485,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,165. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $378.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.00.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

