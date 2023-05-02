Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,746. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.