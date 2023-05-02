Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $330.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $311.25 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $93,936,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after buying an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

