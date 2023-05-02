Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Donaldson worth $42,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 206.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Donaldson by 2,630.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 155,254 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

