Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

