Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Holdings Raised by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Down 10.8 %

Dorman Products stock traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

