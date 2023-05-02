DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 4,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $883,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

