DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

DBL stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

