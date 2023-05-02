DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,490. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

