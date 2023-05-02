DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.8 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.26. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 234. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $202.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Further Reading

