Duality Advisers LP Acquires 162,403 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,403 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cameco worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 1,382,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

