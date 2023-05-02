Duality Advisers LP Acquires 37,950 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 432,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

