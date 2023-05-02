Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $28,445,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.58 on Tuesday, hitting $443.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,747. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.