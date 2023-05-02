Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 103,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. BCE makes up approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

