Duality Advisers LP Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 722,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,378. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

