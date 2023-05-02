Duality Advisers LP Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.67. 139,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

