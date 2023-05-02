Duality Advisers LP Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 506.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 2,345,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,432,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

