Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.48 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.37. 90,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,079. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

