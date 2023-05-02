Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.89 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 438,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

