Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,472. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

