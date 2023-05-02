Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 292,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.2 %

F traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 12,110,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,272,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.