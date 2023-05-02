Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,678.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,345. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,516.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,469.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.



